The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low zero.

Tuesday..sunny. Wind south 30 km/h. High 15.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 7.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 16.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 10.