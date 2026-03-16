The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..showers ending this morning then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming southwest 60 gusting to 90 early this morning then west 40 gusting to 70 late this afternoon. Temperature falling to plus 1 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 16 overnight.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 50 km/h gusting to 70 diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 in the morning. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 7.

Wednesday..cloudy. High plus 3.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Thursday..periods of rain. High 8.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low plus 1.

Friday..cloudy. High 9.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Saturday..cloudy. High 8.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 2.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.