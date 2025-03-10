The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..clear. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 7.

Tuesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 4.

Wednesday..sunny. High 8.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 4.

Thursday..sunny. High 19.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 15.

Saturday night..rain. Low 6.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.