The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..showers ending this evening then clearing. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low 12.

Tuesday..increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 13.

Wednesday..sunny. High 29.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 18.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.