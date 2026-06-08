Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 8, 2026

(View from Breakwater Cottage on the east shore of Pelee Island, ON (Photo by Bob Becken))

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h late this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind southeast 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 20.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Showers beginning late in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.