The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this evening then becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low 20.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 19.

Wednesday..sunny. High 30.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 18.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Thursday night..clear. Low 15.

Friday..sunny. High 29.

Friday night..clear. Low 19.

Saturday..increasing cloudiness. High 31.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 22.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.