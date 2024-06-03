The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Clearing late this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Fog patches developing this evening and dissipating overnight. Low 14.

Tuesday..sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low 21.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Wednesday night..showers. Low 19.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.