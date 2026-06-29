Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 29, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 32C. Humidex 42C.

Tonight...A few clouds. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h before morning. Low 22C.

Tuesday...Sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 35C. Humidex 45C.

Tuesday night...Clear. Low 24C.

Wednesday...Sunny. High 36C.

Wednesday night...Clear. Low 25C.

Thursday...Sunny. High 36C.

Thursday night...Cloudy periods. Low 25C.

Friday...A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 36C.

Friday night...Cloudy periods. Low 24C.

Saturday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 33C.

Saturday night...Cloudy periods. Low 21C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 30C.