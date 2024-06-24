The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Wind becoming south 20 km/h before morning. Low 20.

Tuesday..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the morning and late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h in the morning. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Thursday..sunny. High 25.

Thursday night..clear. Low 14.

Friday..sunny. High 29.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..clearing. High 27.