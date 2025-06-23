The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 36. Humidex 46. UV index 11 or extreme.



Tonight..clear. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 24.

Tuesday..sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 35. Humidex 46. UV index 11 or extreme.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.