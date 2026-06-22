Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 22, 2026

(Spectators enjoy the Ford Fireworks at Dieppe Gardens on Riverside Dr. at the foot of Ouellette Ave. June 27. (Photo by Ricardo Veneza))

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..periods of rain ending this morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Clearing this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 23. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Clearing before morning. Low 12.

Tuesday..sunny. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 12.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 24.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.