The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h late this morning. High 25. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 14.

Tuesday..sunny. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 21.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 21.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.