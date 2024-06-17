The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 34. Humidex 42. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 23.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 34. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 22.

Wednesday..cloudy. High 34.

Wednesday night..clearing. Low 23.

Thursday..sunny. High 33.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 23.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 33.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.