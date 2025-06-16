The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Low 17.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Friday..sunny. High 28.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Saturday night..clear. Low 22.

Sunday..sunny. High 35.