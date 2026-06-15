Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, June 15, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low 12.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Wednesday..clearing. High 25.

Wednesday night..showers. Low 18.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 25.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 14.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.