The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Wind north 20 km/h. High 19. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 7.

Tuesday..mainly sunny. High 22. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 14.

Wednesday..sunny. High 27.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 19.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Saturday..sunny. High 26.

Saturday night..clear. Low 17.

Sunday..sunny. High 30.