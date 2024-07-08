The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 32. Humidex 39. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..clear early this evening then partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of thunderstorms overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 19.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 10 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Wednesday..showers. High 22.

Wednesday night..showers. Low 18.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low 19.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Friday night..clear. Low 19.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 21.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 35.