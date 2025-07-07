The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.



Tonight..clearing this evening. Low 15.

Tuesday..mainly sunny. High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Friday night..cloudy. Low 22.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.

Sunday..cloudy. High 29.