Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 6, 2026

Raindrops fall into a puddle in Ottawa. June 18, 2026. (Brad Quinn/CTV News Ottawa)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Showers beginning early this morning then changing to 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h early this morning. High 25. Humidex 33. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind northeast 30 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 19.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 22.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Friday night..clear. Low 18.

Saturday..sunny. High 30.

Saturday night..clear. Low 19.

Sunday..sunny. High 30.