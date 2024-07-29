The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..increasing cloudiness early this morning. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.



Tonight..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.

Tuesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 37. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 22.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.