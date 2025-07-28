Fog patches dissipating this morning. Increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 32, but feeling like 43 or 109.

This evening: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 21 or 70.

Tomorrow: Fog patches dissipating in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 32. Humidex 42 or 108.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20 or 68.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.

Thursday and Friday: Sunny. High 25 or 77.

Saturday: Sunny. High 26 or 79.