Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 27, 2026

A truck is parked during a Canadian celebration marking the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, on Friday, July 24, 2026, in Windsor, Ontario.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A truck is parked during a Canadian celebration marking the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, on Friday, July 24, 2026, in Windsor, Ontario.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 30 km/h late this morning. High 30. Humidex 39. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight..mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low 19.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 late in the morning. High 25. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 17.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 16.

Thursday..sunny. High 28.

Thursday night..clear. Low 17.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 18.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.