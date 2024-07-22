The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon, including risk of a thunderstorm. High 28, but will feel like 33 or 91.

This evening: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18 or 64.



Tomorrow: Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 34.



Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 20 or 68.



Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.



Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.



Friday: Sunny. High 27.



Saturday: Sunny. High 28.



Sunday: Sunny. High 32.