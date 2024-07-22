The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon, including risk of a thunderstorm. High 28, but will feel like 33 or 91.
This evening: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18 or 64.
Tomorrow: Sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 34.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 20 or 68.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.
Friday: Sunny. High 27.
Saturday: Sunny. High 28.
Sunday: Sunny. High 32.