The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Local smoke early this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h early this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 10 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Wind northeast 30 km/h. Low 12.

Tuesday..sunny. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 10 or very high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 20.

Wednesday..Sunny. High 31.

Wednesday night..clear. Low 24.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 34.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 24.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Sunday..sunny. High 30.