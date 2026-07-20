Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 20, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny today. Wind becoming south 30 km/h late this morning. High 27, feeling like 32 or 90 with the humidex.

This evening: Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low 20 or 68.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 25. Humidex 34 or 93.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16 or 61.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24 or 75.

Thursday: Sunny. High 26 or 79.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27 or 81.