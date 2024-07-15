The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few showers ending this morning then clearing. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 31. Humidex 38. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low 22.

Tuesday..cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 10 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 16.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low 15.

Friday..sunny. High 27.

Friday night..clear. Low 17.

Saturday..sunny. High 28.

Saturday night..clear. Low 18.

Sunday..sunny. High 29.