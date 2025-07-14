The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Hazy. High 31. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.



Tonight..clear. Hazy. Low 21.

Tuesday..sunny. Hazy. High 32. Humidex 38. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low 22.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 17.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 28.