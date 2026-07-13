Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Monday, July 13, 2026

The swimming pool ladder of blue pool with a shadow of coconut tree

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 33. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight..clear. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 22.

Tuesday..sunny. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 37. Humidex 45. UV index 10 or very high.

Tuesday night..clear. Low 24.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 32.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 17.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.