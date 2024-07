The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A chilly start to your Canada Day.... we'll get up to a sunny high of 23 or 73 today.

This evening: Clear. Low 13 or 55.



Tomorrow: Sunny with the wind becoming southeast gusting to 40 near noon. High 27, but will feel like 30 or 86.



Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 20 or 68.



Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30 or 86.



Thursday and Friday: Up to 29 or 84 under a mixed sky.