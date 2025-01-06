The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..cloudy. 70 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon. 60 percent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 6.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 11.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Friday..cloudy. High minus 4.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow. High minus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.