The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of light snow early this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind southwest 30 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 this evening.

Tuesday..cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early in the morning. Risk of freezing rain in the morning. High plus 4.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low zero.

Wednesday..cloudy. High plus 4.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 3.

Thursday..cloudy. High 8.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low 6.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High 6.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low zero.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 4.

Sunday..cloudy. High minus 1.