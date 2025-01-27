The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 this morning. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..becoming cloudy this evening with flurries. Risk of snow squalls overnight. Local blowing snow late this evening and overnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 13.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Periods of light snow beginning late in the afternoon. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 early in the afternoon. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low zero.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High plus 3.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 1.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 4.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow or rain. High plus 2.

Saturday night..snow. Low zero.

Sunday..periods of snow. High plus 4.