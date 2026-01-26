The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few flurries ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 8. Wind chill near minus 19. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Local blowing snow. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 26 overnight.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 22 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 19.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 10.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 14.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 12.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 16.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 9.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 9.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.