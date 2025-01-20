The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries late this morning and early this afternoon then 70 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 12. Wind chill near minus 23. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 70 percent chance of flurries changing to 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 17. Wind chill near minus 27.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h. High minus 14. Wind chill near minus 27. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 20.

Wednesday..cloudy. High minus 10.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low minus 10.

Thursday..cloudy. High minus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Sunday..cloudy. High minus 2.