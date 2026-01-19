The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Flurries. Local blowing snow late this morning and this afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. Temperature steady near - 8 C. Wind chill near -19 C.

Tonight...Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow early this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -15 C. Wind chill -19 C this evening and -26 C overnight.

Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -9 C. Wind chill -26 C in the morning and -18 C in the afternoon.

Tuesday night...Increasing cloudiness. Low -13 C.

Wednesday...Periods of snow. High -1 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Windy. Low -8 C.

Thursday...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High -6 C.

Thursday night...Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low -10 C.

Friday...A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High -6 C.

Friday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low -9 C.

Saturday...Cloudy. High -7 C.

Saturday night...Periods of snow. Low -12 C.

Sunday...A mix of sun and cloud. High -8 C.