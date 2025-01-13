The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 5 this afternoon. Wind chill near minus 14. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 19 overnight.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 30 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 8. Wind chill near minus 19.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 10.

Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 10.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Thursday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Friday..cloudy. High zero.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 1.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Sunday..cloudy. High minus 4.