The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Tuesday..becoming cloudy in the morning. 60 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 50 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. Low plus 2.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. High plus 2.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 9.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low minus 8.

Friday..cloudy. High minus 3.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 6.

Saturday..cloudy. High minus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 7.

Sunday..cloudy. High minus 5.