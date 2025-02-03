The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h late this afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind northeast 30 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Tuesday..increasing cloudiness in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 4.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Wednesday night..periods of snow. Low plus 2.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. High plus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 7.

Saturday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High zero.