The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 this morning. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.



Tonight..mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle before morning. Fog patches. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 early this evening then becoming light late this evening. Low plus 1.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High plus 5. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High plus 4.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low plus 1.

Thursday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 2.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 1.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.