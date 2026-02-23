The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a few flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 3. Wind chill near minus 14. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight..cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 20.

Tuesday..increasing cloudiness. Snow beginning late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 19 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..periods of snow. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy. High zero.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. Low minus 11.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. High zero.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of snow. Low minus 3.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High minus 3.