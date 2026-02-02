The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..becoming cloudy this morning then light snow. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill near minus 14.

Tuesday..flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 8 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 15.

Wednesday..sunny. High minus 7.

Wednesday night..clear. Low minus 14.

Thursday..cloudy. High minus 4.

Thursday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. Low minus 7.

Friday..snow. High zero.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 13.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 10.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.