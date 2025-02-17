The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 6. Wind chill near minus 18. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..flurries ending this evening then clearing. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 15 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

Tuesday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 25 in the morning and minus 14 in the afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 13.

Wednesday..cloudy. High minus 9.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 8.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Saturday night..cloudy. Low minus 6.

Sunday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.