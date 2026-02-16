The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight..cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening then 30 percent chance of drizzle overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low zero.

Tuesday..overcast. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. Low plus 4.

Wednesday..periods of rain. High 12.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low zero.

Thursday..sunny. High 10.

Thursday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. Low plus 3.

Friday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain. High plus 5.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 3.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 6.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.