The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..periods of rain ending this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 11. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low plus 3.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 6.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 11.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 3.

Saturday..cloudy. High plus 1.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low zero.

Sunday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 1.