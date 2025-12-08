The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Clearing this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight..partly cloudy. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near midnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 14.

Tuesday..cloudy. Snow beginning in the morning and ending in the afternoon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 13 in the morning.

Tuesday night..flurries or rain showers. Low zero.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain or snow. High plus 4.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 5.

Friday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 8.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6.