The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..snow mixed with rain ending this morning then clearing. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this afternoon. High 7. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..increasing cloudiness early this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Tuesday..cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..periods of rain or snow. Low plus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Thursday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

Friday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.

Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 7.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4.