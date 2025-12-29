The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers early this morning then 40 percent chance of flurries later this morning. Flurries beginning this morning. Risk of snow squalls late this morning and this afternoon. Local blowing snow this afternoon. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 50 km/h gusting to 80 except gusting to 100 near Lake Erie late this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 50 gusting to 80 this afternoon. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill minus 13 this afternoon.

Tonight..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow this evening. Wind northwest 50 km/h gusting to 80 diminishing to 30 gusting to 50 overnight. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 16.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 4. Wind chill minus 16 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..flurries. Low minus 4.

Wednesday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Wednesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 13.

Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy periods. Low minus 8.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 4.

Friday night..cloudy. Low minus 5.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High zero.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Sunday..cloudy. High minus 3.