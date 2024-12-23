The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..cloudy. Periods of snow or rain beginning late this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 2 or low.



Tonight..periods of snow or rain ending before morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of light snow or drizzle. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Tuesday..mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. High plus 2. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low minus 1.

Wednesday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 2.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low plus 2.

Thursday..cloudy. High plus 5.

Thursday night..cloudy. Low plus 4.

Friday..cloudy. High 7.

Friday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Saturday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 7.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.