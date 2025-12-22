The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy this morning with a 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Light snow beginning late this afternoon with risk of freezing rain. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h early this morning. High plus 2.

Tonight... light snow changing to periods of rain or drizzle late this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening and overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Temperature steady near plus 2.

Tuesday... periods of rain or drizzle ending late in the afternoon then clearing. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 7.

Tuesday night.... clear. Low minus 3.

Wednesday... increasing cloudiness. High plus 3.

Wednesday night... cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 2.

Thursday... cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 9.

Thursday night... cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Friday... cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 5.

Friday night... cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Saturday.... cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High plus 2.

Saturday night... cloudy. Low minus 3.

Sunday.... a mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1.