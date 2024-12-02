The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.



Tonight..clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tuesday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of snow. High plus 2.

Wednesday night..periods of snow or rain. Low minus 5.

Thursday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow. Windy. High minus 3.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5.

Friday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Friday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 6.

Saturday..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

Saturday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 3.

Sunday..cloudy. High plus 1.